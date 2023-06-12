Two brothers were severely injured after a speeding bus rammed their car and dragged it for several metres on Gurugram-Jhajjar Road in Farrukhnagar, Gurugram police said on Monday. Two brothers severely hurt after speeding bus rams car in Gurugram

The incident took place at about 10pm on June 3, when the brothers were on their way home to Fatehpur in Jhajjar from Farrukhnagar, police said.

Police said the car was taking a right turn from an exit when the empty bus, owned by a private company, rammed it. Investigators said both the victims were trapped in the Tata Altroz and were pulled out by passers-by. They were rushed to a private hospital in Budhera and were provided first aid before being rushed to another hospital in Sector 38. Later, both were admitted to another hospital on Basai Road where they are currently undergoing treatment, police said.

Investigators said the victims, Anish (24), sustained severe head injuries and is unable to recognise anyone, while his younger brother, Manish (22), is being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Police said the duo ran a dry cleaning business in Farrukhnagar which they took over after their father died in 2017.

Shabbir Khan, the duo’s uncle, said Manish will need facial reconstruction surgery. “His jaw and other facial bones were fractured in the accident, and he is unconscious,” he said. “Anish has been shifted to a ward, but it will take him months to recover and gain memory,” he said.

“Anish was negotiating a turn when the bus hit them and dragged their car for at least 100 metres,” Shabbir said. “I have a dry cleaning business in Farrukhnagar. I always followed the brothers on my motorcycle while returning home, so I was also at the spot,” he said.

On Shabbir’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the bus driver under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (hurting any person by acting rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Farrukhnagar police station on Sunday, police said.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the driver fled the spot. “We will serve a notice to the bus owner to ascertain the driver’s identity and take action,” he said.