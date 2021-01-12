For now, Covid vaccine recipients will not get to choose from two options: Govt
The government hinted on Tuesday that for now, the Covid vaccine recipients will not have the option to choose from the two vaccines recently approved for restricted emergency use in India.
Replying to a question at a press conference here, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "At many places in the world, more than one vaccine are being administered, but presently, in no country, vaccine recipients have the option of choosing the shots."
India has recently approved two vaccines for the viral disease for restricted emergency use -- Oxford University's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.
Bhushan said there will be a gap of 28 days between two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and its effectiveness can be seen only after 14 days.
"So we urge people to keep following Covid appropriate behaviour," he said.
India will launch its Covid-19 vaccination drive from January 16 with priority to be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers.
Bhushan said 54.72 lakh of the entire stock of Covid-19 vaccine doses ordered so far were received by the designated national and state-level vaccine stores till Tuesday afternoon, with the coronavirus inoculation drive set to begin from Saturday.
He said all the orders -- 1.1 crore doses of Covishield from the Serum Institute of India and 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech -- will be received by January 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition welcomes top court order, urges Centre to repeal laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khalistanis have infiltrated farmers’ protest: Govt in SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stage set for mega inoculation drive, vaccines reach 14 cities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
House panel may summon FB on WhatsApp privacy policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will stand ground at LAC, says army chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC stays farm laws, sets up committee to hear all sides
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People won’t be given vaccine choice: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine vials land in city, Serum moves 6.4m doses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dawood Ibrahim's group enjoying 'five-star hospitality': Jaishankar
- Without naming either Pakistan or China, Jaishankar said some countries are “clearly guilty” of supporting terrorism and providing financial assistance and safe havens to terrorists.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panellists have been in favour of new laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
If protected, Aravallis can support rich biodiversity: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Fatalities will increase if courts open for physical hearing': CJI
- The bench cited instances of High Courts which had to close down after resuming physical courts as Covid-19 began to spread.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts surprised by stay before validity test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm leaders refuse to appear before panel, stick to hard line
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
200 liters of country liquor destroyed in Andhra's Krishna
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox