For Punjab education department, 372 days in a year, 31 days in February !

In a comedy of errors, the recently released annual calendar of the Punjab education department has 372 days instead of 365. The department has distributed 1,000 such calendars.

The calendar released under the “Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan” has 31 days in February, April, June, September and November. The calendars are donning the walls of many private and government schools in Mansa district.

Mansa district education officer Rajinder Kaur said the error was committed in the printing press. The calendars which were released four days ago will be recalled, she said.

“We have already recalled the misprinted calendars are probing the matter,” said Punjab school education secretary Krishan Kumar.

“This is wastage of money which should be used for the welfare of students. The department should probe the slip-up and fix the responsibility of officials,” said Budh Ram, AAP MLA from Budhlada.

Teacher union leaders Hardeep Sidhu, Karamjit singh Tamkot and Narinder Singh Makha said the calendar was released in a hurry ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. It is violation of model code of conducts as the calendar highlights government schemes and projects, they said.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 09:40 IST