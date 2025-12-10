Search
Wed, Dec 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Forest fire raging along LoC in J&K's Gurez valley brought under control

ANI |
Published on: Dec 10, 2025 09:28 am IST

The fire, which broke out in a remote, mountainous area, had been spreading rapidly due to dry grass and was a primary concern for authorities.

A forest fire that had been raging along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Gurez valley of Bandipore, Jammu and Kashmir, was finally brought under control on Monday evening.

The fire spread to 20 to 30 hectares, including forested areas, according to officials, before it was brought under control by authorities.(PTI/Representative)
The fire spread to 20 to 30 hectares, including forested areas, according to officials, before it was brought under control by authorities.(PTI/Representative)

The fire, which broke out in a remote, mountainous area, had been spreading rapidly due to dry grass and was a primary concern for authorities.

The fire spread to 20 to 30 hectares, including forested areas, according to officials, before it was brought under control by authorities.

Joint teams from the Forest and Wildlife Departments, along with local volunteers, worked tirelessly to contain the blaze, relying on manual methods due to the lack of road connectivity in the area.

Mopping operations are currently underway to ensure the fire is fully extinguished and prevent any potential reignition.

The forest protection force, forest employees, and civil authorities are conducting "mopping operations" at the site of the incident.

According to officials, Bandipora is vulnerable to forest fires, which occur due to high fuel loads and dry weather.

The officials have advised those going to forests to exercise caution, avoid starting fires, and, wherever possible, obtain permission from the concerned range officer or DFO.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation. Further details are awaited.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Forest fire raging along LoC in J&K's Gurez valley brought under control
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On