Former Arunachal Pradesh CM Kalikho Pul’s son found dead in UK

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 19:19 IST

The 20-year-old son of former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Kalikho Pul has been found dead under suspicious circumstances at his apartment in United Kingdom, reports said on Tuesday.

Shubanso Pul, who took admission in the University of Sussex six months ago, was found dead in his apartment at Brighton on the evening of February 8, a few hours after he had spoken to his mother Dangwimsai Pul, the former CM’s first wife.

Former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Kalikho Pul, 47, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his private room of the chief minister’s official residence (which he was yet to vacate) on August 9, 2016.

A 60-page document called ‘My Thoughts’, written by Pul, was found near the body. The document, details of which surfaced later, mentioned of corrupt practices involving senior functionaries in the judiciary and politics.

A forensic report released two months after his death ruled out any foul play. Six months after the suicide, the Arunachal Pradesh government handed over the document to the union home ministry “for investigation by any agency as deemed fit”.

Following the former CM’s death, his first wife Dangwimsai had sought a CBI inquiry and also moved the Supreme Court seeking investigation of the corruption details Pul mentioned in his document.

Speaking to The Wire, Dangwimsai said that she was informed of the death by the CBI office in Itanagar. Her elder son who is in New Delhi is in touch with the Indian High Commission in UK and is attempting to bring the body back.

Pul’s third wife Dasanglu Pul was given a BJP ticket from the Hayuliang seat, which her husband represented in the Arunachal Pradesh assembly. She won the seat comfortably and is the present legislator from the seat.