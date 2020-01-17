e-paper
Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi, son Amit booked in case of suicide abetment

Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi, son Amit booked in case of suicide abetment

A complaint was filed against Ajit Jogi and Amit Jogi after their domestic help Santosh Kaushik committed suicide at their house on Wednesday.

india Updated: Jan 17, 2020 10:41 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi’s son Amit has claimed the charges against him and his father are baseless.
Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi's son Amit has claimed the charges against him and his father are baseless.(Sonu Mehta/HT File Photo )
         

The former chief minister of Chhattisgarh Ajit Jogi and his son Amit Jogi were booked in a case of abetment of suicide on Thursday night after the death of their domestic help in Bilaspur, police said.

A complaint was filed against Ajit Jogi and Amit Jogi after Santosh Kaushik committed suicide at their house, Marwahi Sadan, on Wednesday.

“We have registered a case under Section 306 IPC (abetment of suicide under Indian Penal Code) on the complaint of deceased’s brother and started an investigation,” Bilaspur’s superintendent of police Prashant Agarwal said while speaking to HT.

Agarwal said Kaushik had been working in Marwahi Sadan for the last few years as domestic help.

“As per the complaint of his brother with the police, the Jogis had accused the deceased of theft inside the bungalow due to which he committed suicide,” he said.

Amit Jogi claimed the charges against him and his father are baseless.

“Our full sympathy is with the aggrieved family. The Jogi family has nothing to do with this unfortunate incident,” Amit Jogi said while speaking to HT.

“As the FIR lodged late last night at the behest of the ruling party smacks of political vendetta, we support demand for an investigation by a judicial magistrate. We will also be seeking appropriate judicial remedy,” he said.

Before this, the Jogis have been arrested or booked in other cases in the state.

Amit Jogi was arrested in September 2019 for cheating and furnishing false details in his affidavit in the 2013 assembly election. He is on bail in this case.

A month before that, police had registered a case against Ajit Jogi after his claim to tribal status was rejected by a government-appointed committee.

The case was registered under section 10-1 of Chhattisgarh Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes (Regulation of Certification of Social Status) Rules, 2013.

