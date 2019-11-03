e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

Former CM Hooda appointed CLP leader in Haryana

Congress general secretary in-charge of Haryana Ghulam Nabi Azad made the announcement a day after party legislators in Haryana passed a unanimous resolution authorising Gandhi to choose the CLP leader.

india Updated: Nov 03, 2019 02:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda appointed CLP leader in Haryana.
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda appointed CLP leader in Haryana.(PTI Photo)
         

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday appointed former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who was credited with the party’s better-than-expected performance in the October 21 assembly elections, as leader of the Congress Legislature Party.

Congress general secretary in-charge of Haryana Ghulam Nabi Azad made the announcement a day after party legislators in Haryana passed a unanimous resolution authorising Gandhi to choose the CLP leader.

“After being briefed by observer Madhusudan Mistri about the wishes of the legislators, she has appointed Hooda as the CLP leader,” Azad said.

“This is a good combination and it worked well for the party and despite the short time they got, they ensured a good performance by the Congress,” Azad said.

The Congress won 31 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly. It is the second largest party in the state, and therefore entitled to the post of the leader of opposition which Hooda will assume after appointment as the CLP leader.

tags
top news
Committed to balanced RCEP negotiations: PM in Bangkok
Committed to balanced RCEP negotiations: PM in Bangkok
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
WhatsApp sent second alert in sept, flagged 121 targets
WhatsApp sent second alert in sept, flagged 121 targets
KCR says will privatise 50% buses, gives striking employees 3-day deadline
KCR says will privatise 50% buses, gives striking employees 3-day deadline
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
AIADMK govt conspired to save Pollachi sexual abuse case accused: MK Stalin
AIADMK govt conspired to save Pollachi sexual abuse case accused: MK Stalin
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
‘India took big decision to get rid of terrorism’: PM Modi in Thailand
‘India took big decision to get rid of terrorism’: PM Modi in Thailand
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News