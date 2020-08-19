e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Former Congress MLAs from Manipur join BJP

Former Congress MLAs from Manipur join BJP

Earlier this month the Biren Singh government sailed through a trust vote after proving its majority with a comfortable margin of 28-16 during a special assembly session held on August 10.

india Updated: Aug 19, 2020 22:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times,
BJP president JP Nadda greets Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Okram Henry, who along with four other Congress MLAs joined BJP, at party headquarters in New Delhi.
BJP president JP Nadda greets Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Okram Henry, who along with four other Congress MLAs joined BJP, at party headquarters in New Delhi.(PTI)
         

Five former Congress MLAs formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the capital on Wednesday in the presence of chief minister Biren Singh and national general secretary Ram Madhav and national vice president Jay Panda.

A sixth MLA could not be present for the induction.

Earlier this month the Biren Singh government sailed through a trust vote after proving its majority with a comfortable margin of 28-16 during a special assembly session held on August 10.

These six are among the eight Congress MLAs who defied the party whip and skipped the trust vote.

Also read: ‘Extend my warmest welcome’, says Manipur CM after former Congress MLAs join BJP

They submitted their resignation from the assembly on August 11 and announced their exit from the party. Their resignation were accepted by the Speaker.

Henry Okram, nephew of former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ibobi Singh, Panonam Broken, Oinam Lukhoi Singh, Ngamthang Haokip, Ginsuanhau Zou were inducted into the BJP fold at an event in BJP office today.

Congress, which had won a total of 28 seats to emerge as the single largest party in the 60-member Manipur house after the 2017 polls, has seen a dozen-odd members exit the party fold to join the BJP.

tags
top news
Centre withdraws 10,000 soldiers from Kashmir to send a message
Centre withdraws 10,000 soldiers from Kashmir to send a message
Sushant Singh Rajput case: 5 factors behind SC order for CBI probe
Sushant Singh Rajput case: 5 factors behind SC order for CBI probe
On visit to Tonk after rebellion, Pilot wants Cong workers to be rewarded
On visit to Tonk after rebellion, Pilot wants Cong workers to be rewarded
Pak army chief Gen Bajwa’s apology doesn’t help, gets a royal snub in Saudi kingdom
Pak army chief Gen Bajwa’s apology doesn’t help, gets a royal snub in Saudi kingdom
Apple becomes first US company valued at $2 trillion in market value
Apple becomes first US company valued at $2 trillion in market value
MP man pedals bicycle for 105 km to take son to exam centre. He has a dream
MP man pedals bicycle for 105 km to take son to exam centre. He has a dream
Navy prepared to meet any challenge, says Rajnath Singh
Navy prepared to meet any challenge, says Rajnath Singh
Watch: Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR; waterlogging leads to major traffic snarls
Watch: Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR; waterlogging leads to major traffic snarls
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In