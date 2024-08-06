Former deputy PM LK Advani admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi: Report

Former deputy prime minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani was on Tuesday admitted to Delhi's Apollo Hospital, PTI reported. The 96-year-old leader's condition is said to be stable, the report added.



On July 3, the BJP leader was admitted to Apollo Hospital. He was discharged a day later after a brief stay. A week earlier, Advani was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for old age-related issues. A day later, he was discharged from the premier medical institute.



On March 31, President Droupadi Murmu conferred India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, upon Advani at his residence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar and former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu were also present. Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani(HT FILE PHOTO)

Advani, who led BJP's national rise

Born in Karachi on November 8, 1927, Advani joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the age of 14. In 1947, he along with his family migrated to India after Partition.



Advani joined the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951 when it was formed by Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He entered Rajya Sabha in 1970 and two years later was elected as the president of the party. During the 1975 emergency, he along with party colleague Atal Bihari Vajpayee were arrested.



When the Janata Party government under Morarji Desai was formed in 1977, Advani was appointed as the information and broadcasting minister. In 1980, he was among the founding members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



Advani is credited with leading the BJP's rise from just two seats in the 1984 general election to national prominence in the 1990s. His leadership role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya bolstered the BJP's electoral fortunes.

He served as the BJP president for three stints. Later, Advani served as the deputy prime minister and home minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government at the Centre.



He was named BJP's prime ministerial candidate in the 2009 general elections. But the party could not win the polls.