BJP veteran LK Advani discharged from Apollo Hospital after brief stay

BJP veteran and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani was discharged from the Apollo Hospital in New Delhi on Thursday evening. Visuals shared by news agencies showed the 96-year-old BJP leader leaving Apollo Hospital along with his cavalcade. BJP veteran and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani discharged from Apollo Hospital.

Advani was admitted to the Apollo Hospital on Wednesday night, days after being discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a night-long stay there. Accompanied by his daughter Pratibha Advani, the nonagenarian leader was brought to the facility around 9 pm.

He was admitted under neurology department senior consultant Dr Vinit Suri, reported PTI quoting a hospital source.

"He (Advani) remains stable today after being admitted at the hospital last night. He is currently under observation of a team of doctors in the neurology department," an Apollo Hospital source said earlier today.

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi, undivided India (now Pakistan), Advani, a towering figure in Indian politics, started his political journey with his association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1942, where he worked as a pracharak (full-time worker). In 1951, he joined the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), the political wing of the RSS, and steadily rose through its ranks.

Read: President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna upon BJP veteran LK Advani

In 1980, following the dissolution of the Janata Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was formed, with Advani as one of its key founders. Alongside Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Advani played a critical role in shaping the BJP’s ideology and expanding its base across India.

One of the most defining moments of Advani’s political career was his leadership in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. His nationwide Rath Yatra in 1990, advocating for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya, galvanised Hindu nationalist sentiments and cemented his status as a mass leader. Advani served as Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's deputy from 2002 to 2004.

Advani is married to Kamla Advani, and they have two children, Jayant and Pratibha.