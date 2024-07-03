BJP veteran LK Advani admitted to Apollo Hospital, condition stable: Report

Former deputy prime minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday, ANI reported. Former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani.(PTI)

In a statement, the hospital said that Advani was admitted to Apollo Hospital under the observation of Dr Vinit Suri at 9 pm. He is under observation and stable.

Earlier this week, Advani was admitted to New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on June 26 due to old age-related issues. He was discharged the next day.

The 96-year-old veteran leader was evaluated by a team of doctors from different specialities including urology, cardiology and geriatric medicine.

Born in Karachi (present-day Pakistan) on November 8, 1927, LK Advani was recently conferred with Bharat Ratna by President Draupadi Murmu on March 30, 2024.

Advani started his political journey by joining the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a swayamsevak in 1942. He began his parliamentary career in 1970 when he was elected to the Rajya Sabha. He contested his first Lok Sabha election in 1989 from New Delhi, defeating Mohini Giri.

Advani catapulted the BJP into national reckoning with his Rath Yatra for Ayodhya’s Ram Temple in the early 1990s.

Advani served as the deputy prime minister and home minister, playing crucial roles in the government during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rule under Atal Bihari Vajpayee rule.

He also served as the BJP president from 1986 to 1990, then from 1993 to 1998, and from 2004 to 2005. Advani had served as the president of the party for the longest period since its inception in 1980.

In 2005, he had to step down from the party chief’s post following an uproar over his praise of Pakistan’s founder Mohammed Ali Jinnah during his visit to Lahore.

Though he remained committed to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) ideology, his statement led to a temporary schism between him and the ideological fount of the party.

In recent years, he has taken a step back from active political engagements due to health issues.