LK Advani hospitalised; BJP veteran ‘stable and under observation’, says AIIMS

Former deputy prime minister of India, LK Advani, has been admitted to New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), confirmed the hospital in a statement. File: BJP leader LK Advani (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

"LK Advani is admitted at AIIMS New Delhi. He is stable and under observation," read the AIIMS statement.

While the hospital did not give any more details about the veteran BJP leader's condition, according to people familiar with the matter, the 96-year-old was admitted to the hospital late on Wednesday night.

He is undergoing treatment under specialists from the geriatric department at the hospital. The veteran leader is suffering from age-related health conditions.