Former ISRO chief Madhavan Nair, who took India to the moon, joins BJP

G Madhavan Nair, former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party president Amit Shah in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Nair (74) who headed ISRO from 2003 to 2009 is best known for implementing India’s first mission to the moon – Chandrayan 1, launched in October 2008. As ISRO chairman he also directed 25 successful missions including INSAT, Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV).

Nair who has been a BJP follower for some time, is one of the accused in Antrix-Devas deal which allegedly caused a loss of Rs 578 crore to the exchequer. He was granted bail by a Delhi court in February.

The case which the CBI is investigating, relates to leasing of S-Band, a restricted wavelength of the INSAT satellites to deliver video, multimedia and information services to mobile receivers in vehicles and mobile phones to Devas Multimedia by Antrix.

Four others including former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president and former Congressman G Raman Nair, former women’s commission member Dr Prameela Devi, JD (S) district vice president of Karnakulam, Divakaran Nair and Thomas John from the Malankara Church.

Raman Nair had been suspended by the Congress for attending a protest called by the BJP against Supreme Court verdict on allowing women of all age entry into the Sabarimala temple.

The BJP which has very little presence in Kerala is trying hard to gain a foothold in India’s only left-ruled state.

Shah was in Kerala on Saturday to inaugurate the BJP’s party office in Kannur.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 14:01 IST