Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa to appear for CID inquiry into POCSO case today

BS Yediyurappa, former Karnataka chief minister, will face a CID inquiry on Monday in connection with a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case filed against him. Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to appear for CID inquiry into POCSO case today (PTI)

News agency ANI reported that the mother of a 17-year-old girl had alleged that BS Yediyurappa had sexually assaulted her daughter on February 2, 2024. She filed a complaint against the BJP leader in March but passed away soon after due to lung cancer. The victim's brother also filed a petition against Yediyurappa in court.

Based on the complaint, Yediyurappa was booked under Section 354(A) of the IPC for sexual harassment as well as the POCSO act.

Media reports claimed that the victim and her mother had allegedly approached Yediyurappa for help with regards to another rape case. According to the mother, he then took the teen girl to a different room, locked it and allegedly assaulted her. Yediyurappa stated that he was “checking whether she was raped or not”.

On March 14, news agency PTI reported, Karnataka director general of police Alok Mohan transferred the case to the CID after the mother's complaint had been registered. In April, the CID collected his voice sample as part of the evidence.

The CID had requested the BJP leader's presence on June 12, but since he was in Delhi, he was granted an extension.

A Bengaluru fast-track court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the BJP veteran on June 13; however, the Karnataka High Court issued a stay on the arrest, according to ANI.

The former Karnataka chief minister said, “Everyone knows everything and I have full faith in the judiciary. I will get justice. I will appear before the court on 17 June.”

BJP leaders in Karnataka have alleged that the emergence of the case is a ‘conspiracy’ hatched by the Congress.