Former PM Manmohan Singh’s last rites to be held on Saturday

The last rites of former prime minister Manmohan Singh will be conducted on Saturday after his body is moved to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in the national capital for the public to convey their condolences, the party said. People pay tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh in Chennai on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Public figures across political lines, friends and family members came to Singh’s residence on Friday to pay their respects to the departed economist-turned-politician. The Congress announced that citizens and party workers could visit the headquarters at Akbar Road on Saturday to express their condolences.

“At 8am tomorrow, December 28, his mortal remains will be taken to AICC HQ and the public and Congress workers will have the opportunity to offer their tributes between 8.30 am and 9.30 am tomorrow. Dr Singh’s final journey to the heavenly abode will commence from AICC HQ to the cremation ground at 9:30am tomorrow,” the Congress said.

The 92-year-old two-time prime minister passed away at New Delhi’s AIIMS on Thursday night, barely hours after being rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. Manmohan Singh is widely recognised as the architect of India’s economic reforms, especially since the early 1990s.

The central government has announced a week-long state mourning from December 26 to January 1, 2025. During this time, the national flag will be flown at half-mast at all locations where it is regularly displayed, and there will be no official entertainment. The government also declared that a state funeral would be held for the late former Prime Minister, with the national flag flown at half-mast at various Indian missions and high commissions abroad during the funeral service.

Singh served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014.