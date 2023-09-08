News / India News / Former PMs Manmohan Singh, HD Deve Gowda invited to G20 Summit dinner: Report

Former PMs Manmohan Singh, HD Deve Gowda invited to G20 Summit dinner: Report

ANI | ByHT News Desk | Posted by Neha Yadav
Sep 08, 2023 09:45 AM IST

Former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda are amongst the former leaders who are expected to attend the G20 Summit dinner.

The national capital is all decked up magnificently to hold the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10. Diginitaries from across the world have started arriving in Delhi to participate in the mega event.

Former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda(PTI)
Former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda(PTI)

Besides the foreign delegates, parliamentarians and ministers in the current Cabinet, the G20 Summit dinner will be attended by some of the former senior leaders of the nation.

Former Prime Ministers -- Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda have also been invited to the G20 Summit dinner, sources told ANI.

US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are among the key leaders who are going to attend the event in the country's capital city.

Notably, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be taking part in the weekend summit. China, however, will be represented at the summit by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russia.

This is the first time that the G20 Summit is being hosted by India. Extensive preparations have been underway to portray India's tradition and strength.

The countries taking part in the G20 Summit include Nigeria, Argentina, Italy, the AU (represented by Comros), and South Africa, Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Korea, Egypt, Australia, the United States, Canada, China, the U.A.E., Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey, Spain, Germany, France, Mexico, the European Union and Singapore.

A G20 Leaders' Declaration will be adopted at the end of the G20 Summit, stating the leaders' commitment to the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings. India assumed the G20 presidency last year in November, and the next presidency of the G20 will be handed over to Brazil next year, followed by South Africa in 2025.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out