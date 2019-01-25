Former president Pranab Mukherjee, singer Bhupen Hazarika, social activist Nanaji Deshmukh awarded Bharat Ratna

Former president Pranab Mukherjee, singer Bhupen Hazarika and social activist Nanaji Deshmukh have been awarded Bharat Ratna.

Nanaji Deshmukh and Bhupen Hazarika have been conferred with the Bharat Ratna posthumously.

Hailing this year’s recipients of the country’s highest civilian honour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described their contribution to the nation.

Calling social activist Deshmukh a personification of humility and compassion, the PM remembered his “stellar contribution towards rural development showed the way for a new paradigm of empowering those living in our villages.”

“The songs and music of Shri Bhupen Hazarika are admired by people across generations. From them radiates the message of justice, harmony and brotherhood,” tweeted PM Modi about the music maestro who “popularised India’s musical tradition globally.”

Expressing delight on the former President being conferred with the Bharat Ratna, the Prime Minister described Mukherjee as “an outstanding statesman.”

“He has served the nation selflessly and tirelessly for decades, leaving a strong imprint on the nation’s growth trajectory,” tweeted the Prime Minister.

“I’ve always said and I repeat, that I’ve got more from the people of our great country than I have given to them,” said Pranab Mukherjee after being awarded the country’s highest civilian honour.

Pranab Mukherjee was President between 2012 and 2017.

The Bharat Ratna, which was instituted in 1954, is conferred in recognition of exceptional service or performance of the highest order.

