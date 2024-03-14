Former President Pratibha Patil hospitalised in Pune

Former President Pratibha Patil was admitted to Pune's Bharti Hospital with symptoms of fever and chest infection, officials said. Former president Pratibha Patil.(File)

She was admitted last night. She has a fever and a chest infection. Her condition is stable. Currently, she is under treatment, a hospital official said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Pratibha Patil served as the 12th President from 2007 to 2012. She was the first woman to become president of the country.