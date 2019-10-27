e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 27, 2019

Former Punjab BJP chief Kamal Sharma dies at 48

Sharma, 48, went for a morning walk where he suffered a heart attack, a close aide of Sharma said He was taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

india Updated: Oct 27, 2019 10:07 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chandigarh
Former Punjab BJP president and senior party leader Kamal Sharma passed away on Sunday morning after suffering a heart attack in Ferozepur district.
Former Punjab BJP president and senior party leader Kamal Sharma passed away on Sunday morning after suffering a heart attack in Ferozepur district.(ANI Photo )
         

Former Punjab BJP president and senior party leader Kamal Sharma passed away on Sunday morning after suffering a heart attack in Ferozepur district.

Sharma, 48, went for a morning walk where he suffered a heart attack, a close aide of Sharma said He was taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

Sharma is survived by his wife and two children.

Two hours back, Sharma had greeted people on Diwali through his Twitter handle.

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 10:07 IST

tags
top news
US kills ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi in top-secret operation: Report
US kills ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi in top-secret operation: Report
‘Something very big has just happened’: Trump to make major statement today
‘Something very big has just happened’: Trump to make major statement today
After Sena’s 50:50 demand, Devendra Fadnavis’ single largest party argument
After Sena’s 50:50 demand, Devendra Fadnavis’ single largest party argument
State poll results show voters want strong Opposition: DK Shivakumar
State poll results show voters want strong Opposition: DK Shivakumar
Most of the winning incumbents, new lawmakers from BJP
Most of the winning incumbents, new lawmakers from BJP
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
Shastri gives first reaction on Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
Shastri gives first reaction on Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
‘Deepotsava’ in Ayodhya: Over 5.50 lakh lamps lit as part of Diwali celebrations
‘Deepotsava’ in Ayodhya: Over 5.50 lakh lamps lit as part of Diwali celebrations
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News