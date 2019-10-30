e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019

Former SC Judge and Karnataka Lokayukta N Venkatachala passes away

The reason for N Venkatachala’s death was attributed to an accidental fall at his home.

india Updated: Oct 30, 2019 13:26 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Bengaluru (Karnataka)
Justice Venkatachala was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court in July 1992 and retired from his post in July 1995.
Justice Venkatachala was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court in July 1992 and retired from his post in July 1995.(Photo: @BSYBJP/Twitter)
         

Former Karnataka Lokayukta and former Supreme Court Judge N Venkatachala passed away here on Wednesday at the age of 89.

The reason for his death was attributed to an accidental fall at his home at 6 am.

“He was brought to the emergency room at Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in an unresponsive state at 6.30 am. Despite taking measures to resuscitate him, he remained unresponsive. He was declared no more at 7 am,” a press note issued by Ramaiah Memorial Hospital stated.

Justice Venkatachala was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court in July 1992. He retired from his post in July 1995. He served as Lokayukta of Karnataka following his retirement from the judiciary.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 13:26 IST

tags
top news
Regret killing of innocents in Kashmir, say EU lawmakers on J-K visit
Regret killing of innocents in Kashmir, say EU lawmakers on J-K visit
Mumbai, Kolkata may get flooded by 2050, says new research
Mumbai, Kolkata may get flooded by 2050, says new research
Am shocked, says Manipur’s ex-maharaja on ‘govt-in-exile’ move by dissidents
Am shocked, says Manipur’s ex-maharaja on ‘govt-in-exile’ move by dissidents
Analysis | Sena or BJP: Who will blink first?
Analysis | Sena or BJP: Who will blink first?
‘Countries backing India will be hit by missile’: Pak minister
‘Countries backing India will be hit by missile’: Pak minister
‘Extremely evil misconduct’: Thai king fires bedroom guards for adultery
‘Extremely evil misconduct’: Thai king fires bedroom guards for adultery
Mortaza, Mushfiqur turn emotional after ICC bans Shakib
Mortaza, Mushfiqur turn emotional after ICC bans Shakib
Punctuality, crowding, last-mile travel: Delhi Metro chief on challenges
Punctuality, crowding, last-mile travel: Delhi Metro chief on challenges
trending topics
SensexKashmirShakib Al HasanMaharashtraShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office

don't miss

latest news

India News