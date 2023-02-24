Former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa remembered on 75th birth anniversary

On the 75th birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, wishes poured in from political circles and her well wishers on Friday, remembering the six times head of the state who is hailed as the “iron lady of Tamil Nadu”. The charismatic politician left the world in December 2016 after undergoing treatment at a Chennai hospital for nearly 75 days. J Jayalalithaa was admitted to Chennai’s Apollo Hospitals on September 22, 2016 and was there for 75 days till she passed away on December 5 that year. (HT Archives)

Jayalalithaa, who was known as ‘Amma’, enjoyed massive support from the public for her “action oriented”, “composed” way of handling situations. On the occasion, her party All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)’s official Twitter handle remembered the political star, wishing her with the hashtag ‘Amma75’.

The actor turned politician was also remembered by Edapaddi K Palaniswami also known as EPS, who was ruled in favour to remain as party’s interim general secretary by the Supreme Court on Thursday. “On the birth anniversary of Amma, the leader of the people who achieved many great achievements, the leader of the revolution with historical victories and immense fame, I am committed to fulfilling the dream of the century and worshipping her glory,” he wrote, remembering her contributions for the state. "All party workers are happy due to today's verdict. Tomorrow is the 75th birthday of Amma (Jayalalithaa), her blessings have been showered on us…." EPS had said on the top court’s verdict.

AIADMK rival faction's O Panneerselvam (OPS) also paid floral tributes to Jayalalithaa in Chennai on Friday.

Union minister Kailash Choudhary and Shripad Naik paid tributes to her saying “Amma’s contribution towards the development of Tamil Nadu will be remembered for generations.” Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also remembered Jayalalithaa’s “courage and confidence in governance”. Union minister Pashupati Paras, Tamil Nadu Congress party state vice president were among others to pay their tributes.

A Brahmin leader of a Dravidian party, Jayalalithaa was introduced into politics in the late 1980s by the then chief minister, MG Ramachandran, better known as MGR, who was also a film star and founded the AIADMK party. She and MGR did more than 100 movies together. Remembered as “strong and dictatorial”, she is famous as ‘Amma’ for launching several welfare schemes under the same brand name which is among her many other feats.

