Former Telangana DGP appointed as TSPSC chairman

Former Telangana director general of police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy was on Thursday appointed as new chairperson of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), said a communication from Raj Bhavan. An officer of 1986 IPS batch, 61-year-old Reddy served as the DGP of Telangana for four years, before relinquishing office on attaining the age of superannuation in December 2022.

As per the proposal sent by the state government last week, governor Tamilisai Soundararajan approved the appointment.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

An officer of 1986 IPS batch, 61-year-old Reddy served as the DGP of Telangana for four years, before relinquishing office on attaining the age of superannuation in December 2022. He will serve as the TSPSC chairman for a period of 11 months as the maximum age limit is 62 years.

The Raj Bhavan communication said, the governor approved the names of five others who would be appointed as the members of the TSPSC. They include retired IAS officer Anitha Rajendra, retired Indian Postal Service officer Amir Ullah Khan, senior academician from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Prof Narri Yadaiah, executive director of Telangana state power generation corporation (TSGenco) Yarabadi Rammohan Rao and an eminent person with background in education and law Palvai Rajani Kumari.

TSPSC was in the thick of controversy last year due to alleged leaking of question papers pertaining to various recruitment examinations, including the Group-I and Group-II services. The tests had been postponed, following the unearthing of the scam, in which more than 100 people were arrested.

Four days after the Congress party led by chief minister A Revanth Reddy formed the government on December 7, TSPSC chairman B Janardhan Reddy resigned from his post, followed by three other members of the commission. However, the governor refused to accept the resignations, on the ground that she cannot take a decision unless the investigation is complete, responsibility is fixed and action is taken against those involved in the scam.

She forwarded the resignations to the state government, seeking its opinion. Later, the chief minister met the governor and requested that the resignations be accepted so that the government could appoint a fresh board for TSPSC to ensure the completion of recruitment process at the earliest.

On January 10, Tamilisai accepted the resignations of Janardhan Reddy and three members – R Satyanarayana, Bandi Linga Reddy and Karem Ravinder Reddy. A day later, the government issued a notification seeking applications from eligible candidates for the appointment of chairman and members of the TSPSC.

The government received 371 applications, 50 of them pertaining for the chairperson’s post. The applicants include retired bureaucrats, serving officers, retired vice-chancellors and university professors.

A search committee headed by chief secretary A Santhi Kumari was formed to scrutinise the applications and the shortlisted names were sent to the approval of the chief minister.

According to Raj Bhavan official, the governor also approved the names of two candidates recommended by the Telangana government for the appointment of members of state legislative council (MLC) under the governor’s quota.

They include former Osmania University professor M Kodandaram and senior journalist Amer Ali Khan, son of Zahed Ali Khan, managing director of prominent Urdu daily Siasat.

ormer Telangana director general of police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy was on Thursday appointed as new chairperson of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), said a communication from Raj Bhavan.

As per the proposal sent by the state government last week, governor Tamilisai Soundararajan approved the appointment.

An officer of 1986 IPS batch, 61-year-old Reddy served as the DGP of Telangana for four years, before relinquishing office on attaining the age of superannuation in December 2022. He will serve as the TSPSC chairman for a period of 11 months as the maximum age limit is 62 years.

The Raj Bhavan communication said, the governor approved the names of five others who would be appointed as the members of the TSPSC. They include retired IAS officer Anitha Rajendra, retired Indian Postal Service officer Amir Ullah Khan, senior academician from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Prof Narri Yadaiah, executive director of Telangana state power generation corporation (TSGenco) Yarabadi Rammohan Rao and an eminent person with background in education and law Palvai Rajani Kumari.

TSPSC was in the thick of controversy last year due to alleged leaking of question papers pertaining to various recruitment examinations, including the Group-I and Group-II services. The tests had been postponed, following the unearthing of the scam, in which more than 100 people were arrested.

Four days after the Congress party led by chief minister A Revanth Reddy formed the government on December 7, TSPSC chairman B Janardhan Reddy resigned from his post, followed by three other members of the commission. However, the governor refused to accept the resignations, on the ground that she cannot take a decision unless the investigation is complete, responsibility is fixed and action is taken against those involved in the scam.

She forwarded the resignations to the state government, seeking its opinion. Later, the chief minister met the governor and requested that the resignations be accepted so that the government could appoint a fresh board for TSPSC to ensure the completion of recruitment process at the earliest.

On January 10, Tamilisai accepted the resignations of Janardhan Reddy and three members – R Satyanarayana, Bandi Linga Reddy and Karem Ravinder Reddy. A day later, the government issued a notification seeking applications from eligible candidates for the appointment of chairman and members of the TSPSC.

The government received 371 applications, 50 of them pertaining for the chairperson’s post. The applicants include retired bureaucrats, serving officers, retired vice-chancellors and university professors.

A search committee headed by chief secretary A Santhi Kumari was formed to scrutinise the applications and the shortlisted names were sent to the approval of the chief minister.

According to Raj Bhavan official, the governor also approved the names of two candidates recommended by the Telangana government for the appointment of members of state legislative council (MLC) under the governor’s quota.

They include former Osmania University professor M Kodandaram and senior journalist Amer Ali Khan, son of Zahed Ali Khan, managing director of prominent Urdu daily Siasat.