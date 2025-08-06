Former UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya allegedly slapped by Karni Sena worker in Fatehpur

Former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya was allegedly slapped by a Karni Sena worker on Wednesday during a stopover at Saras Crossing in Fatehpur. Swami Prasad Maurya moments before he was slapped by a man posing as a supporter.(Videograb)

The incident took place at Saras Crossing, where Maurya, now the chief of Lok Morcha, had paused for a brief welcome ceremony arranged by local supporters.

As per the police, the attacker approached Maurya holding a garland, giving the impression that he was there to honour the leader, but suddenly slapped him from behind, news agency PTI reported.

Supporters present at the spot swiftly overpowered the man and thrashed him before handing him over to the police.

Circle officer (Sadar) Amit Singh told PTI Videos that two individuals have been detained in connection with the assault.

“In the crowd of the supporters, there were two people who held garlands in their hands and misbehaved with him,” Singh said, adding that the duo is currently being interrogated.

Shortly after, a video clip purportedly showing the moment of the assault began circulating widely on social media platforms.

Reacting to the incident, Maurya accused the Karni Sena of enjoying political protection.

“The goons of this organisation are wreaking havoc on law and order in the state under the patronage of the ruling regime,” he said.

“A few insects from Karni Sena repeatedly trample over the law, but since they belong to the same community as chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government remains silent against such mafia elements,” Maurya told reporters.

The former Samajwadi Party leader went on to describe Karni Sena as a lawless outfit that thrives on intimidation and disruption.

“If goons can carry out such attacks in the presence of police, one can only imagine what they are capable of when police are absent,” he added.

Maurya also declared that his party, Lok Morcha, would contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections with the slogan, 'BJP Hatao, UP Bachao' (Remove BJP, Save UP).

With PTI inputs