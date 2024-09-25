Former Uttarakhand BJP leader Mukesh Bora arrested on rape charges

Former Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukesh Bora was on Wednesday arrested on rape charges from Uttar Pradesh after remaining on the run for over three weeks, a police officer said. Mukesh Bora was arrested from Uttar Pradesh. (HT PHOTO)

“Bora has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh. Further details will be shared at a press conference...” said circle officer (Haldwani) Nitin Lohani.

Over seven teams were formed to arrest Bora, who is accused of raping a 36-year-old woman under the pretext of providing her a job and molesting her daughter. Bora was removed as the Uttarakhand Cooperative Dairy Federation administrator after he and his driver, Kamal Belwal, were booked.

The woman alleged that Bora raped her repeatedly. She accused Belwal of threatening to kill her after she refused to “get physical” with Bora’s friends.

The Uttarakhand Police on Monday booked four people for helping Bora evade arrest. On September 21, the Uttarakhand high court rejected Bora’s anticipatory bail, saying there is no such provision under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Police in Nainital on September 20 confiscated Bora’s properties.