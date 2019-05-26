Former village head in Amethi, who campaigned for Smriti Irani, shot dead

A former village head in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi who campaigned actively for Smriti Irani in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside his house on intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police said.

Police suspect personal enmity behind the murder but locals said political rivalry could not be ruled out.

The local administration has deployed police force in the village apprehending law and order trouble. The victim Surendra Singh was the former pradhan of Baraulia village in Amethi.

“Intensive investigation is underway. We’ve found vital clues.Seven people have been detained for questioning.We’re confident of solving the case in the next 12 hours.Three companies of PAC have been deputed,There is no law and order situation,” ANI quoted Uttar Pradesh ‘s Director General of Police O P Singh as saying.

“Singh was shot dead while he was sleeping on a verandah outside his house in Baraulia village. The incident was discovered when one of his family members spotted him lying in unconscious on the cot at around 3 am on Sunday. The family rushed Singh to a near-by hospital where he was declared brought dead,” Superintendent of Police (SP) of Amethi, Rajesh Kumar said.

The reason behind the murder is yet not known but efforts are on ascertain it, Kumar said.

Locals said Singh was a supporter of Smriti Irani and BJP and actively campaigned for her. They said Singh attended Irani’s victory celebration at the BJP office on Saturday evening.

They said that local leaders of villages and block levels used to accompany Irani during her campaigning. Singh was always there whenever she campaigned in the area, they added. Irani defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi which had long been a Gandhi family bastion.

According to ANI, Irani left for her constituency late Sunday morning to meet Singh’s family.

Baraulia village hit the headlines during the election campaign when Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused Irani of distributing shoes to its residents in order to insult Rahul Gandhi and Amethi and Rae Braeli.

First Published: May 26, 2019 09:34 IST