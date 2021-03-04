'Fortunate to be in India', says Nirmala Sitharaman after getting vaccinated
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman got the first dose of her vaccine on Thursday at Delhi's Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj and said she is proud to be in India where both the rolling out of the vaccination and the drive to innoculate people against Covid-19 have been fast and affordable. The minister also thanked sister Ramya PC who administered her the vaccine.
"Got my first dose of the vaccination against COVID-19 this morning. Thanking sister Ramya PC, for her care and professionalism. Fortunate to be in India, where development and dissemination has been prompt and affordable," the minister tweeted.
The second phase of vaccination for senior citizens and people between the age of 45 and 59 commenced on March 1. On that day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of Covaxin at AIIMS, following which several politicians are now getting inoculated.
Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal got vaccinated along with his parents Govind Ram Kejriwal and Gita Devi at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. "My parents and I got vaccinated today. All of us are feeling fine. There should not be any doubt about the vaccine anymore and I would request more and more people to get vaccinated," Kejriwal said.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal also got vaccinated at Tirath Ram Shah Hospital.
Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan took his first dose on Wednesday and urged everyone who can afford to get their shots at private hospitals paying ₹250 per dose.
