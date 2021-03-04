IND USA
delhi news

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets first dose of Covid vaccine at Lok Nayak Hospital

The inoculation was done as part of the second phase of the vaccination drive in the country, that began on Monday, covering people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities.
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:42 AM IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his parents got their first doses of coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital on Thursday. 

"I took the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine today along with my parents. We have not faced any difficulties or uneasiness. I appeal to people to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest. There should be no reason for any hesitance. Vaccination centres, like the one in Lok Nayak hospital, have excellent facilities and highly trained staff," said Kejriwal after taking the vaccine.

The inoculation was done as part of the second phase of the vaccination drive in the country, that began on Monday, covering people above 60 years of age, those above 45 years with comorbidities, healthcare workers and frontline workers. Kejriwal, 52, is diabetic.

After registering themselves on the the Co-Win website, beneficiaries who have comorbidities will have to produce a medical certificate attested by a registered medical practitioner at the time of vaccination.

This phase will cover around 270 million beneficiaries. According to the government records, as many as 327,355 people have been vaccinated in the national Capital so far.

Some other leaders who have been vaccinated in this phase are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, defence minister Rajnath Singh, health minister Harsh Vardhan and minister of minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

