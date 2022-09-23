'Found nothing': Congress MP on Nadda's AIIMS Madurai '95% complete' remark

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday claimed that he visited the site of AIIMS Madurai, where BJP chief JP Nadda had said that about 95 per cent of the work had been completed. Sharing visuals of his visit, the Congress leader claimed that the building of the hospital “could not be found”.

This was a day after the BJP chief - during his visit to Tamil Nadu - gave updates on the economy and other matters linked to the state and the nation. “I am happy to share that ₹1,264 crore was allotted for the AIIMS project. Today 95 per cent of the work has been completed,” Nadda said during an event. An additional amount of ₹164 crore was added for an infectious disease block, he said, stressing that the hospital would have 750 beds in total, and among these would be 250 ICU beds.

But Congress MP Tagore on Friday shared a series of tweets in a rebuttal. “Dear ⁦@JPNadda⁩ ji, Thank you for the 95% Completed #MaduraiAIIMS I and Madurai MP ⁦@SuVe4Madurai searched for one hour in the Thoppur Site and found nothing. Someone had stolen the building… Regards," the leader said in one of the posts. Madurai MP Su Venkatesan accompanied him, he said.

He also posted a video. "Mr Nadda had spoken in Madurai. He had said that about 95 per cent of the work was completed," he shared. "It's very amazing that former minister lies about completion like this. This is the way they betray the people of Tamil Nadu," the Congress MP said.

The BJP has not yet responded to the claims.

