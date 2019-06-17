Four arrested for beating 38-yr-old to death in Ghaziabad

The police on Sunday arrested four persons in connection with the death of a 38-year-old man who was beaten to death after he trespassed into the factory, Modi Vanaspati, at Modinagar on June 13.

The police said one of the four suspects had recorded a video of the incident and sent it to his friend who ended up sharing it after which the incident was brought to police’s notice.

The police identified the four suspects as Monty Sharma, Narad Pal and Abhishek Kumar and Sunil Kumar. Abhishek and Sunil are the two guards who were posted at the factory when the incident took place.

