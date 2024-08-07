Four arrested for trying to molest woman at pub in Bengaluru

Four people have been arrested on charges of allegedly attempting to molest a 22-year-old woman at a pub on August 3, a police officer said on Tuesday. The prime accused was remanded to judicial custody and the other three were released on bail (File photo)

The officer identified the four accused as N Vinay (33) and BM Mahesh (27), both residents of Nehru Nagar in Puttur, and K R Pritesh (34) and NK Nitesh (33), residents of Padnur in Puttur taluk.

Quoting the complaint, Pandeshwar police inspector B Gururaj said that the incident allegedly took place at around 10.30pm on August 3 when the woman was alone as her friend had gone to the washroom of the pub, one of the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately and upon objection the four accused reportedly laughed at her. After her friend returned and argued with the accused about their behaviour, the accused allegedly attempted to attack them with a beer bottle and hurled verbal abuse, the woman said.

“We received the complaint on the same night from the victim. Based on the complaint, we arrested all four accused on August 4. They have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), section 79 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and section 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention),” the officer said.

He said that the accused were presented before the jurisdictional magistrate on Sunday. “The prime accused, Vinay, was remanded to judicial custody and the other three were released on bail,” he added.