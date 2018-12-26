Four engineering students allegedly rape Class 11 girl, dump her near Kanpur police station

A Class 11 girl was gangraped and then dumped near Kanpur’s Babupurwa police station in an unconscious state, allegedly by four engineering students late on Tuesday evening.

Victim’s father, a serving police inspector, has lodged an FIR against Anurag Yadav and his three friends, Jackie, Shubham and Abhishek. All the four accused are pursuing BTech courses from different colleges.

SP West Sanjiv Sumar said all the four accused were in police custody and being interrogated.

According to police, the victim was known to one of the accused who coaxed her into visiting him at a flat in Abha apartment in Kakadeo area on Tuesday evening.

At the flat, the victim was overpowered and raped. Later, the accused took her in a car and dumped her near Babupurwa police station.

When the victim regained conscious she told the police about her ordeal. Her family came rushing to the police station and got her admitted to a private hospital.

SSP Anant Deo, who reached the spot with forensic team, said a case of rape had been registered and the accused were being interrogated.

“The accused would formally be arrested after the preliminary inquiry concludes,” said the SSP.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 20:58 IST