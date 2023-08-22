Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Four charts which explain the politics and economics of inflation

Four charts which explain the politics and economics of inflation

ByRoshan Kishore
Aug 22, 2023 11:44 PM IST

Understanding the problem of price rise in the country

How bad is the inflation problem in the Indian economy? First, RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) issued some hawkish rhetoric on the inflation problem. This was followed by a higher than expected 7.44% inflation print in the month of July. We are now witnessing aggressive government intervention in food markets. An HT analysis shows that while the Indian economy is far from overheating, food price pressures are likely to keep the government on its toes as the 2024 elections come closer. Here are four charts which explain this in detail.

Food prices are behind the recent price rise.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Roshan Kishore

Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday....view detail

Topics
number theory
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP