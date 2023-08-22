Four charts which explain the politics and economics of inflation

How bad is the inflation problem in the Indian economy? First, RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) issued some hawkish rhetoric on the inflation problem. This was followed by a higher than expected 7.44% inflation print in the month of July. We are now witnessing aggressive government intervention in food markets. An HT analysis shows that while the Indian economy is far from overheating, food price pressures are likely to keep the government on its toes as the 2024 elections come closer. Here are four charts which explain this in detail.

Food prices are behind the recent price rise.