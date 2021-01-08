Four dead as train on trial run crushes them in Haridwar; Uttarakhand CM order probe

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 11:31 IST

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Haridwar mishap in which four people died after being run over by a train on Thursday evening.

In a tweet, Rawat said the district magistrate (Haridwar) would initiate an inquiry into the incident. He tweeted, “Got the tragic news that some people have died while coming under a train. I express my deep condolences to the kin of those who have died and wish speedy recovery of the injured.”

Four people were crushed to death by a train which was on trial run on Laksar-Haridwar railway line on Thursday evening. The accident occurred near Jamalpur railway crossing in the rural segment of Haridwar.

An investigation has been ordered by divisional regional manager, Northern Railways, Tarun Prakash, into this accident.

Prakash said the accident occurred 200 metres from railway crossing 14 at Jamalpur village. The train was on trial run to test the newly laid Haridwar-Laksar double line track with its speed, which was earlier 50km/hr on single line, being 100 km/hr.

Jwalapur station house officer Praveen Koshyari said the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem and identification process is underway.