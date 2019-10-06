Four die as car plunges into gorge in Bharmaur

india

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:16 IST

Four people were killed and one seriously injured when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a 600-metre deep gorge at Tarela in tribal Bharmaur subdivision of Chamba district on Sunday.

The victims were on their way from Tunda to Dhakog. The deceased have been identified as Rajender Kumar, 30; Sanjeev Kumar, 30, and Ramesh Kumar, 34, of Sidkund village in Bharmour and Surinder Kumar, 34, of Jhulara village.

The car driver, Bittu, was seriously injured and has been shifted to Chamba medical college.

Chamba superintendent of police (SP) Monika Bhutungru said that prima facie, the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp curve.

Locals from nearby villages rushed to the spot soon after the mishap and started the rescue operation before a police team arrived.

The SP said that a first information report (FIR) under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the driver and further investigation are on.

Bodies of the deceased will be handed over to the family after conducting postmortem examination.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

He directed the district administration to provide immediate relief to the affected families.

Thakur prayed for strength to the bereaved family members and wished speedy recovery of the injured person.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 23:15 IST