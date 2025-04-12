Four people from Varkanahalli village in Yadgir district died and three others sustained injuries in a road accident involving a KSRTC bus and a Bolero jeep near Maddaraki village in Shahapur taluk on Thursday night, police said. Four from Yadgir village killed in road accident en route to temple

The group was travelling to the Ghataraki Bhagyavanti temple in neighbouring Kalaburagi district when the accident occurred on National Highway 150A. The mishap took place late in the night and involved a collision between the Bolero jeep they had hired and a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus.

Yadgir Superintendent of Police Pruthvika Shankar confirmed the details to reporters on Friday. “Four of the Bolero passengers died on the spot, and three others—two from the jeep and one from the bus—sustained injuries,” she said.

Police identified the deceased as Sharanappa Onakuni (30), who was driving the jeep, and three women: Sunita Kavali (19), Somawwa Balichakra (55), and Tangamma Kavali (60), all residents of Varkanahalli in Yadgir taluk.

According to Yadgir police inspector Sharangouda Nyamannavar, the victims had hired the Bolero jeep for a pilgrimage. “All the deceased except the driver were from Varkanahalli. The injured have been admitted to the government hospital in Yadgir and are said to be out of danger,” he said.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 281 (negligent driving), 125A and 125B (causing hurt), and 106 (causing death), against both drivers. Since the Bolero driver died in the accident, the provisions will apply only to the KSRTC driver, Nyamannavar clarified.

Further investigation is underway.