Four men accused in a gang-rape case were rearrested in Haveri district after they violated their bail conditions by publicly celebrating their release with a motorbike and car rally, police said on Friday. The accused, all listed as rowdy elements, were recently released on bail in connection with a January 2024 gang-rape case. Four gang-rape accused on bail held again: Police

Haveri district superintendent of police Anshu Kumar Srivastava identified the people arrested as Samiulla Abdulwahid Lalanavar (28) Mohammad Sadiq Babusab Agasimani (30), Shoaib Niyaz Ahmed Mulla alias Shoaib (20) , and Riyaz Abdul Rafiq Savikeri (32) .

The police confirmed that three other prime accused, who also took part in the celebratory procession, are currently absconding. “A search operation is underway to trace them,” he said.

The case stems from a gang-rape of a 26-year-old woman that occurred in the jurisdiction of Hanagal police station on January 7. A total of 19 people had been arrested. While 12 of them were granted bail earlier, the remaining seven secured bail on May 20, 2025.

Shortly after their release, the seven men allegedly organised a victory rally from Haveri to Akkiyalur, riding in cars and on motorbikes. Videos of the event surfaced on social media, sparking public outrage and prompting the police to act.

“These individuals are listed in the rowdy sheet. Their public celebration constitutes a breach of bail conditions. A separate case has been registered based on the video evidence,” Srivastava said.

He added that the police are preparing to file a petition seeking cancellation of bail for all seven accused for violating court conditions.