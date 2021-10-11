Four held in two cases of moral policing in Karnataka: Cops

Four people have been arrested in two separate cases of moral policing in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada Shivamogga districts, police said on Sunday.

Two people have been arrested in Dakshina Kannada after they stopped a car on Saturday and questioned travellers as to why they got into a vehicle driven by a person of another faith, police said.

According to Moodbidri police officials, a Muslim couple travelling in a car saw two friends and offered them a lift since they were heading towards the same area.

After the four travelled a short distance, two people on a motorcycle intercepted them and questioned the women as to why they need to sit in the car of a Muslim person.

Though police arrived at the scene, the two people, Samithraj and Sandeep Poojary, continued to abuse the two women and the Muslim couple.

“The two persons have been booked in a case of rioting and public nuisance based on a woman’s complaint,” a police official said, requesting not to be named. “Both were produced before the court and are currently in judicial custody.”

In Shivamogga, two people were held on Saturday on charges of moral policing after they allegedly assaulted a Hindu man for dropping off a Muslim woman on his two-wheeler on Saturday, police said.

Karnataka has reported many cases of moral policing and hate crime recently.

In a case of hate crime, a 24-year-old Muslim, who was in a relationship with a Hindu woman, was found decapitated on railway tracks in Khanapur in Belagavi district, about 505 kms from Bengaluru, on September 28.

While police had initially registered a case of unnatural death, they later filed a murder case after a post-mortem report revealed injuries on the head. The woman’s parents had hired contract killers.

Police arrested 10 people, including the parents of the woman, on Friday.

In June this year, a 19-year-old interfaith couple was found with their heads smashed in Vijayapura district. The woman’s parents did not approve of her relationship with the man from a minority community.

On September 18, Bengaluru police arrested two people in a case of moral policing, where a biker was assaulted for riding with a woman of a different faith.