Four kids die in mudslide in Bhopal

india

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 07:50 IST

Four kids including three girls and a boy were killed while two other were injured in a mudslide in Bhopal on Monday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Manoj Singh, 7, Asha Singh, 7, Sheila Singh, 9 and Kavita Singh, 10, all residents of Barkhedi village of Bhopal while Rohit, 8, and Vikram, 9, sustained serious injuries.

The children were extracting mud from near a drain when loose soil caved in.

Bhopal’s additional superintendent of police (ASP), Rajesh Singh Bhadoriya said, “Seven kids had gone to extract mud for their houses on Monday morning. While extracting mud, they got trapped in the mudslide. A six-year-old girl Bunty who cried for help was saved by a villager named Laxman Singh. Later, the girl told him that six more kids were trapped in the mud.”

“The children were pulled from the head of mud and were rushed to Hamidia Hospital where doctors declared four of them brought dead,” said the ASP.

In the preliminary postmortem report, the cause of death of kids was found to be suffocation, said the officer.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the incident and announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.