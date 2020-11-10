e-paper
Home / India News / Four kids die in mudslide in Bhopal

Four kids die in mudslide in Bhopal

The children were extracting mud from near a drain when loose soil caved in.

india Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 07:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Family members grieve after four children died due to soil subsidence near a nullah at Berkhedi village, in Bhopal district on Monday.
Family members grieve after four children died due to soil subsidence near a nullah at Berkhedi village, in Bhopal district on Monday. (PTI)
         

Four kids including three girls and a boy were killed while two other were injured in a mudslide in Bhopal on Monday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Manoj Singh, 7, Asha Singh, 7, Sheila Singh, 9 and Kavita Singh, 10, all residents of Barkhedi village of Bhopal while Rohit, 8, and Vikram, 9, sustained serious injuries.

The children were extracting mud from near a drain when loose soil caved in.

Bhopal’s additional superintendent of police (ASP), Rajesh Singh Bhadoriya said, “Seven kids had gone to extract mud for their houses on Monday morning. While extracting mud, they got trapped in the mudslide. A six-year-old girl Bunty who cried for help was saved by a villager named Laxman Singh. Later, the girl told him that six more kids were trapped in the mud.”

“The children were pulled from the head of mud and were rushed to Hamidia Hospital where doctors declared four of them brought dead,” said the ASP.

In the preliminary postmortem report, the cause of death of kids was found to be suffocation, said the officer.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the incident and announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Bihar Results Live: Grand Alliance takes lead in early trends
What to look for in the Bihar poll results today
Live: Vote-counting for by-polls on 58 assembly seats in 11 states begins
Grand Alliance poll campaign may have turned election, says survey
Covid-19: What you need to know today
China ready to talk on all flashpoints: Officials
Minors raped: Both suspects were familiar to victims, say police
‘He’s not comfortable’: Rohit explains why Hardik is unlikely to bowl
