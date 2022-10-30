Home / India News / Four killed, 18 injured as petrol tanker catches fire in Mizoram

Four killed, 18 injured as petrol tanker catches fire in Mizoram

india news
Published on Oct 30, 2022 01:55 AM IST

The tanker caught fire when locals tried to collect petrol oozing out of the tanker due to some reason.

Image for representative purpose only.
Image for representative purpose only.
PTI |

At least 4 people were killed and 18 others injured when a petrol tanker caught fire and exploded in Mizoram’s Aizawl district on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident occurred at Tuirial village, about 18 kilometres east of the state capital, at around 6 pm when the tanker was going to Champhai.

The tanker caught fire when locals tried to collect petrol oozing out of the tanker due to some reason.

Four people were charred to death, while 18 others were hospitalised with burn injuries.

The condition of five of them was critical, the police said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out