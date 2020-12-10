e-paper
Home / India News / Four killed, five injured as SUV ploughs into truck in Dhanbad

Four killed, five injured as SUV ploughs into truck in Dhanbad

The SUV was stuck under the truck and police had to bring a crane to extricate it and bring out the dead and the injured.

india Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 17:00 IST
Subhash Mishra
Subhash Mishra
Hindustan Times, Dhanbad
The mangled remains of the SUV that slammed into a truck.
The mangled remains of the SUV that slammed into a truck.(HT PHOTO)
         

Four persons were killed and five others including two women were injured in a horrific accident when an SUV in which they were travelling slammed into the rear of a truck on National Highway 2 in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, police said.

The SUV had started from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh for Pakur in Jharkhand and Birbhum in West Bengal.

The driver and three others were killed on the spot. The police admitted five injured persons at the Patliputra Medical College Hospital (PMCH) in Dhanbad for treatment.

Police official said incident occurred around 1.15 am of Thursday. The SUV was moving behind truck in high speed, ploughed into it when the truck slowed down because of a speed breaker near Chali Bangla village.

“The SUV badly stuck under the truck. We had to bring a crane to extricate it and bring out the trapped persons after a 90-minute operation. We could not save four of them but five other injured persons were sent to Patliputra Medical college Hospital (PMCH) for treatment”, said Santosh Kumar, officer in-charge of Rajganj police station.

Police official said nine people were in the SUV. The driver was form Varanasi while two others were from Pakur and one from Birbhum district of Bengal. “All were labourers returning to their native village from Varanasi”, police official said.

Doctors at PMCH said the survivors had received multiple injuries in the accident. Diagnostic tests are being carried out. If needed, they could be referred to a super specialty hospital.

