Four labourers killed in Telangana road accident

Four women labourers were killed and three others sustained injuries after a speeding car ploughed through their roadside huts near Kothirampur area, on the outskirts of Karimnagar town in Telangana on Sunday morning, the police said. Later in the evening, Karimnagar police arrested a 16-year-old boy, who was driving the car, along with his father and two of his friends, in connection with the accident.

The deceased were identified as Fariyad, Sunitha, Latha and Jyothy. Their exact ages are yet to be ascertained, said police.

Sub-inspector at Karimnagar Town-1 police station, Sandeboyina Srinivas, said an over speeding Hyndai Creta car (registration no. TS02EY 2121), on the way from Karimnagar to Hyderabad, ploughed through the huts of the pavement dwellers, early in the morning.

“The accused teenager is a resident of Gayatrinagar area in the town. He took out the car from his house early morning and told his parents that he would be going to local Ambedkar stadium to play badminton. Instead, he picked up two of his friends, both 14, from the Kaman area in the town and proceeded towards Lower Manair Dam reservoir,” said Karimnagar commissioner of police V Satyanarayana.

“As they were approaching the Kothirampur area, the boy lost control over the vehicle and ran over the people on the pavement, killing four people on the spot and injuring three others,” Satyanarayana said.

The boy claimed that he was blinded by the smoke coming out of the huts, where women were burning charcoal and accidentally pressed the accelerator leading to the mishap, said the police.

The police have registered a case under Section 304 (ii) (causing death by doing any rash or negligent act) of the Indian Penal Code against the teenager and his father. Karimnagar assistant commissioner of police Tula Srinivasa Rao, who is investigating the case, warned people of stern action against giving their vehicles to minor children.

The labourers, who belong to Adilabad district, had put up huts on the roadside pavements and were involved in making knives and other kitchen appliances. “We will launch a special drive to remove encroachments from the pavements,” Rao added.