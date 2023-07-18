4 arrested by security forces in Budgam’s Beerwah for LeT links: Kashmir Police

SRINAGAR: Four men were arrested by security forces on Tuesday for alleged links to the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, police said. The Budgam police said the four men who were arrested for LeT links were residents of the district’s Beerwah area. (HT File Photo/Representative image)

“Police along with army (62 RR) arrested four terrorist associates in Beerwah area of district Budgam,” a police spokesperson said.

They were identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, Azhar Ahmad Mir, Irfan Ahmad Sofi and Abrar Ahmad Malik, all residents of Budgam’s Beerwah area.

“Incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” the spokesperson said.

Police said a case has been registered against the four at the Beerwah police station.

A joint team of the Rashtriya Rifles 62nd battalion and the Budgam police arrested five persons for links with LeT on July 12. On July 5, the Baramulla police arrested a suspected terrorist with a pistol, one magazine and three pistol rounds from his possession.

