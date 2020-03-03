Four of a family found dead in Goa, police not ruling out murder-suicide

india

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 15:31 IST

Four members of a family - including two children aged nine and three - were found dead in their residential flat at Mapusa town in North Goa on Tuesday, the police said.

The bodies were found at 10 am, said the police, adding that it could be a case of murder-suicide.

While the man’s body was found hanging from the ceiling, the other three bodies were lying on the floor in a bedroom. The police said there were no visible injury marks on the bodies.

“As of now, all dead the bodies have been referred to GMC for post-mortem examination and the Mapusa Police have registered the deaths as unnatural. The Mapusa police are carrying out further investigation. And based on the investigations further necessary action and further course of action will be taken up,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Edwin Colaco said.

Colaco further said that an ‘exhaustive’ suicide note was found at the scene which claims that the step was taken owing to financial difficulties.

“The police have recovered a note. We have gone through the note. The note is quite exhaustive and the contents are being analysed. We will not jump to conclusions, but we will analyse the contents of the note and if investigation are required to be carried in that direction, certainly investigations will be taken into that particular direction,” the DSP said.

“There are a lot of other things also which the note contains so, we cannot look at only one particular thing… we have to analyse the note in the context of other contents also. There could be varied reasons,” he added.

The family originally belonged to Kolhapur district in Maharashtra, but was living in Goa for quite some time.