Four of Andhra farmer’s family die by suicide over debts: Police

A 41-year-old farmer, his wife and two children were found dead at Diddekunta village in YSR district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning, police officers aware of the matter said, adding that they might have died by suicide. According to a police officer from Simhadripuram police station, preliminary investigations revealed that the farmer allegedly first killed his 38-year-old wife and two children — a 12-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son — before dying by suicide (Representative image)

According to a police officer from Simhadripuram police station, preliminary investigations revealed that the farmer allegedly first killed his 38-year-old wife and two children — a 12-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son — before dying by suicide.

“Inquiries revealed that the farmer had outstanding loans to the tune of ₹20 lakh, which he borrowed from money lenders, to raise a garden of sweet oranges over a 10-acre leased land. However, he did not get any remunerative price for the yield,” the police officer added.

Police said that the money lenders were mounting pressure on him for repayment of their loans, indicating that might have led him to take extreme step. “Late on Friday night, he took his wife and two children to his fields, where he took the step,” the officer said.

On Saturday morning, some local farmers spotted their bodies and informed the local police, who rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination. The Simadripuram police registered a case in this connection and are investigating the matter.

State agriculture minister K Atchannaidu expressed shock and grief over the suicide of the farmer’s family. He directed the officials to conduct an inquiry on the suicide of farmer’s family and submit him the report.

Kadapa district in-charge minister S Savitha spoke to the district authorities and inquired about the incident. She assured of extending all help to the parents and other family members of the deceased farmer.