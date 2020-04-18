Four terrorists killed in Kashmir gunfights

india

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 05:29 IST

Security forces on Friday eliminated four terrorists in two separate incidents in J&K. Two of them, belonging to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, were responsible for killing a special police officer (SPO) and injuring another in Kishtwar district on April 13.

The other two terrorists were killed in south Kashmir’s Dairoo village after an encounter. A senior police officer said, “With the killing of two terrorists in Kishtwar and as many in Shopian in South Kashmir, the ongoing operations concluded today and a total of four terrorists have been eliminated. Weapons have also been recovered.”

Speaking about the Kishtwar encounter, inspector general of police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said, “After meticulous search and painstaking efforts for three days, security forces zeroed in on a spot behind village Saunder...Terrorists, who were in hiding, fired at the search party and were killed in retaliatory action. An AK- 74 Rifle and an INSAS rifle were recovered.”

One of them, Ashiq Hussain, was a rape accused released 20 days ago in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Both Hussain and his associate Basharat Hussain were residents of Tander village in Dachhan and were reportedly responsible for hacking to death SPO Basit Iqbal and injuring SPO Vishal Singh.

Meanwhile, late on Thursday evening, in a joint operation by the army, police and the CRPF in Dairoo village in Shopian, two terrorists, believed to be locals, were killed.

This was the fifth encounter in Kashmir since the 21-day lockdown was clamped across the country to break the chain of Covid-19 infections. Twelve militants and five security personnel have been killed in encounters in different parts of the region in the past few weeks.

Earlier this week, two people in the security establishment had told HT that the Army’s artillery assault on terror launch pads at Dudhnial facing the Keran sector across the Line of Control (LoC) on April 10 had killed eight terrorists and 15 Pakistan Army soldiers.

It was from this mountain town that the five terrorists neutralised by the Army special forces in the Keran sector on April 5 had been launched.

Three of them belonged to the Union Territory.