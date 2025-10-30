Four-year-old boy crushed to death by reversing car in Noida, driver held

A four-year-old boy lost his life in Noida after being crushed by a car. The driver was reversing the car when he hit the child who was passing behind it. The driver was arrested after the incident, and the vehicle was seized by the police on Wednesday. A case was registered based on the complaint by the boy’s father. A case was registered based on the complaint by the boy’s father in Noida (HT File/Representational image)

The incident took place in A Block of Sector 31 in Noida, news agency PTI reported, citing police officials. An FIR has been registered at Sector 20 police station in connection with the incident that took place on Wednesday night, they said.

DP Shukla, in charge of the Sector 20 police station, said that the driver, identified as Jayant Sharma, was reversing his car when the child who was passing behind it got hit and sustained serious injuries. The child was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

After the incident, police arrested the driver and seized the vehicle involved in the accident on Thursday. DP Shukla said, "Based on a complaint lodged by the boy's father, identified as Ashish, a case has been registered against the driver.”

Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

Man killed, 3 injured in hit-and-run Earlier on Wednesday, a 36-year-old man was killed and three others were injured after a speeding car hit two bikes at the Chaufatka Bridge in Uttar Pradesh. The car was under a Delhi registration number, and the driver fled the scene after the incident.

Two days ago, a man was killed and others were injured after a speeding SUV rammed into a mini goods vehicle in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Following the incident, locals ransacked the house of the accused and damaged the vehicle parked there.

(With inputs from PTI)