Framework for independent fact checking unit announced

The Misinformation Combat Alliance, a network of Indian fact checkers, has announced a framework for an independent Fact Checking Network (FCN) to develop self-governing standards and best practices for fact-checking organisations in India. HT Image

In a statement, the alliance said: “The FCN has a robust Code of Principles that is meant to provide Indian fact checkers with the guidance they need to ensure their work is of an unimpeachable standard. The Code includes commitments to non-partisanship and fairness (including not unduly targeting any side), transparency of methodology (including explaining how fact checks are done and what evidence is used) and transparency of funding (to ensure readers are aware of any relevant bias).”

The statement added that “while such commitments can also be found in international best practices, the FCN Code of Principles goes further, with tailored provisions” to suit Indian interests. HT could not find the code of principles and has sent MCA a detailed questionnaire.

The fact checking in India will be overseen by the FCN board which will be chaired by a retired Supreme Court or high court judge and will have independent eminent persons from the field of media, broadcasting, journalism, human rights or law, the statement said.

The MCA was registered in 2020 but became public in 2022. It is headed by Jagran Group’s Bharat Gupta. When the IT Ministry had notified the controversial fact check amendment in April 2023, the MCA had proposed to the ministry that it could act as an industry-supported self-regulatory organisation that could certify Indian fact checkers. Announcing the framework for the FCN is a step in that direction.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON