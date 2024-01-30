France launches special international programme on French for Indian students

France has launched Classes Internationales (international classes), a special programme for Indian students to learn French for a year in France before pursuing a degree of their choice. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron on Republic Day in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

French President Emmanuel Macron had announced the launch of the programme during his state visit to India as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

The Classes Internationales programme is designed to help India’s brightest high school graduates access France’s diverse and renowned educational offerings without being limited to programmes taught in English, the French embassy said in a statement.

Regardless of whether Indian students are already French language learners or complete beginners, they can now be admitted to undergraduate programmes of French higher education institutions taught in French after successfully completing a foundational year of language training at that institution, the statement said.

This initiative was mentioned in the joint statement endorsed by Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their meeting on January 26. The joint statement said both leaders had agreed to support the “initiative of setting up international classes which will enable, from September 2024 onwards, Indian students to be taught French as a foreign language, methodology and academic contents in highly reputed French universities in France during one academic year, before entering their chosen curricula in France”.

During his tour of Amber Fort, Macron met Indian students from Alliance Française de Jaipur, the French departments of Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University, and alumni who returned from France after graduation.

Macron stressed France’s commitment to opening up more opportunities for Indian students, reflected by initiatives such as Classes Internationales and a five-year short-stay Schengen visa for alumni. He also noted that India is now the largest beneficiary of French academic scholarships.

“We want to welcome 30,000 Indian students to France by 2030,” Macron said, adding that he would be the “happiest president” if this goal is met.

Key features of the Classes Internationales programme include inclusivity, as the scheme is open to all Indian students, irrespective of their current level of French, with academic excellence being the only prerequisite.

It offers a wide range of educational choices, including access to renowned French higher education institutions across fields, such as universities, grandes écoles, engineering, management, sciences, humanities, arts and other specialised schools.

The students will be immersed in French culture and language, and the French language classes are tailored to the field of studies chosen by the student and complemented by preparatory courses in the field.

Outstanding students will be awarded scholarships by the French embassy to support their higher education in France. Applications are open till 31 March 2024 on www.classesinternationales.org.