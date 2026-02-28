France to confer top civilian honour on ex-Indian envoy Jawed Ashraf

The French Government has decided to confer a top civilian honour – Commander of the Legion of Honneur - on India’s former envoy to Paris Jawed Ashraf. The 1991 batch IFS officer is currently the Chairman of Indian Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO). He has served as Indian Ambassador to Singapore and Joint Secretary in PMO before superannuating last year. Instituted in 1802, the Legion of Honneur is the highest category of French civilian award.

The announcement was made by the French Secretary General for Foreign Affairs Anne Marie Descot in front of a large gathering at Jawed Ashraf’s farewell reception on 19 December 2024 for his contribution to the promotion of India-France Strategic Partnership. The formal ceremony to confer the insignia is being done by the French Ambassador on March 18, 2026 at a ceremony in the Capital.

Prime MInister Narendra Modi was accorded the highest level of Grand Cross in July 2023. There has been no recipient of the Grand Officer since 1956.

Whie there are many recipients of the Officer and the Chevalier of the Legion of Honour from India, the Commander of the Legion d’honneur has so far been awarded to only seven Indians so far. They are JRD Tata, Ratan Tata, Prof Amartya Sen, Pandit Ravi Shankar, Satyajit Ray, painter S H Raza and singer Manna Dey. The last Indian recipient was Ratan Tata in 2016. Jawed Ashraf becomes the first Indian Ambassador to receive this honour.

During his three year stint as Indian Ambassador to France, New Delhi and Paris took huge steps in defence cooperation including the acquisition of 36 Rafale Fighter jets by the Indian Air Force apart from long range stand-off weapons and missiles. Ashraf promoted India-France joint development and venture in defence sector including developments of submarines and underwater drones.