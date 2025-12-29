Freak accident on cam: 1 killed as overloaded truck topples on, flattens car in UP's Rampur

In a freak accident in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, a truck loaded with husk overturned and crushed a vehicle underneath, leading to the on-spot death of the driver, police said. The truck toppled and crushed the Bolero car after it hit the road divider and lost balance. (HT Photos )

The accident was reported on Sunday when the overloaded truck near Pahadi Gate under Ganj police station area lost balance after hitting the road divider and toppled over a Bolero car moving alongside it. The occupant of the car who died in the accident has been identified as Firasat, resident of Ganj police station area, police said.

The police rushed to spot upon receiving information of the accident and the dead body was retrieved from the damaged car after a JCB was used to remove the debris, India Today reported. The body was then sent to the district hospital for post-mortem.

“The Ganj police removed the truck with the help of a crane and sent the deceased’s body for post-mortem examination. Traffic has been restored and is running smoothly. Senior officers inspected the accident site. Further legal proceedings are underway,” Rampur Police said on X.

The accident was caught on CCTV camera and horrifying visuals of the mishap were shared widely on social media as it showed the truck turning over. As the car is crushed and flattened underneath the truck due to the impact, the husk from the truck spills over on the road. The visuals also showed “Uttar Pradesh Government” written on the Bolero car. However, police has yet not commented on it.

As police started relief and rescue operations immediately at the site of the accident, only one person was found in the Bolero, SP Vidyasagar Mishra was quoted as saying by India Today, adding that there was no indication of any other person being trapped under the truck or husk.